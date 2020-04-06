Prairie View receives grant

Prairie View has been selected as a recipient of a $2,795 grant from the L. Marie Haun Charitable Fund for Children through Central Kansas Community Foundation for the “In School Psycho-Social Rehabilitation Program.”

Prairie View currently works with a number of area school districts to provide psycho-social rehabilitation to students. This particular grant will benefit students in Peabody-Burns USD 398 and Sedgwick USD 439.

“Often these students have numerous barriers that keep them from utilizing mental and behavioral health support personally,” said Eric Schrag, director of advancement at Prairie View. “These challenges can be financial, parent work schedules or transportation issues. This will allow training and support to students which will not just benefit them, but will benefit their families, peers in the classroom and, as a result, the larger community.”

Programs will include relaxation, coping and social skills, recognizing triggers and how to handle stress and conflict. The goal is that healthy interventions will be learned before more serious behavioral consequences result in suspension or other negative outcomes.

Prairie View, a faith-based behavioral health services provider, offers treatment and psychiatric services for all ages as well as consultations for businesses and organizations. In addition to the main campus in Newton with outpatient offices, psychiatric hospital and residential treatment for adolescents, Prairie View serves clients in Hillsboro, McPherson and at two locations in Wichita. To support Prairie View’s mission to transform lives, call 800-992-6292 or visit prairieview.org.

CKCF opens relief fund

Central Kansas Community Foundation has activated the Central Kansas Community Relief Fund to provide funding in support of the relief efforts surrounding COVID-19 in our communities.

Last month the foundation distributed a needs assessment to more than 400 charities in the region.

As needs are identified, funding in the form of grants will be given to qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations serving our most vulnerable populations. Any 501(c)(3) and other tax-exempt entities, such as city and county government, educational institutions and churches responding to the effects of COVID-19, are welcome to apply.

In addition, CKCF has established an effort to list organizational needs and make this public to its donors and support organizations.

Individuals or families with donor-advised funds may request distributions be transferred from their charitable fund in whole or in part to the Community Relief Fund.

For more information, contact Melinda Newell at melinda@centralkansascf.org.

Grant application process opens

The Newton Substance Abuse Board grant application process is open.

Grant funds are available for programs that perform alcoholism and drug abuse prevention and education; alcohol and drug detoxification; intervention in alcohol and drug abuse; treatment of persons who are alcoholics or drug abusers; or treatment of persons who are in danger of becoming alcoholics or drug abusers.

Grant proposals are accepted at any time, but will be reviewed annually.Submission deadline for grant applications is June 12. The 2020 application review period will be June 12 through July 10. Funds will be disbursed Aug. 1.

For more information, contact Dan Heinze Jr. at 316-803-1755.

Return completed application to Newton Substance Abuse Board c/o Lt. Mike Yoder, 120 E. 7th, Newton, KS 67114

SBA, Treasury begin mobilization effort to distribute funds

Following President Trump’s signing of the historic Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin recently announced that the SBA and Treasury Department have initiated a robust mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital they need.

The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The Program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.

“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses — the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said Carranza. “Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”

“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Mnuchin. “Treasury and the Small Business Administration expect to have this program up and running by April 3rd so that businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day. The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”

The new loan program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses. It will provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees – all with a 100% guarantee from SBA. All loan payments will be deferred for six months. Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.

The Paycheck Protection Program is specifically designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed. Visit SBA.gov/Coronavirus for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.

• The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.

Loan terms and conditions

• Eligible businesses: All businesses, including nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors, with 500 or fewer employees, or no greater than the number of employees set by the SBA as the size standard for certain industries

• Maximum loan amount up to $10 million

• Loan forgiveness if proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated business operating expenses in the 8 weeks following the date of loan origination (due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs)

• All loans under this program will have the following identical features:

• Interest rate of 0.5%

• Maturity of two years

• First payment deferred for six months

• 100% guarantee by SBA

• No collateral

• No personal guarantees

• No borrower or lender fees payable to SBA

SBA’s announcement comes on the heels of a series of steps taken by the Agency since the President’s Emergency Declaration to expeditiously provide capital to financially distressed businesses affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Since March 17, SBA has taken the following steps:

• Declared all states and territories eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance

• 1-year deferment on Economic Injury Disaster Loans provided because of COVID-19

• Automatic deferment of previous disaster loans for homeowners and businesses through 2020

• Waiver of garnishments through 2020