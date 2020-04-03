This story provided free of charge by The Newton Kansan. For more local journalism, subscribe to thekansan.com

For several days there have been Facebook posts, repetitive enough that they feel almost inevitable. Members of the public asserting that testing is not being done for COVID-19.

The assertions of why vary, but the theme remains.

Testing, however, is being done — and just this week the Kansas Department of Health and Environment created a new website that maps out testing.

That map gives not only the total number of tests done in each county, but how that number compares to the total population figure and how many positive cases have been found.

For example, as of Friday there were two positive tests in Harvey County. There had been a total of 47 tests checked by state labs for Harvey County, a rate of 1.37 tests per 1,000 people living in the county.

That per 1,000 rate is slightly ahead of Sedgwick County (1.35, 85 positives and 696 total tests) and Butler County (1.32, seven positives and 88 total tests) but behind Reno (2.27, 141 total, nine positives) and McPherson County (2.50, six positives, 73 totals tests).

More testing is coming, according to Lee Norman, secretary of KDHE.

"The rapid test has arrived. We have test kits for roughly 900 of those right now," Norman said. "It is a rapid test, it takes about 45 minutes for turnaround. Which, ultimately, will allow us to do more population testing and not just testing ill people."

The test, called a Cepheid test, was approved by the CDC on March 21. The lab turnaround on the old test was between four and six hours. There is demand worldwide for the rapid test.

But Norman believes Kansas will be able to get more of the test and put it to use.

"I think we will have a supply, probably very soon, to take this to the next level, which is what we want to do," Norman said. "The next echelon is population testing."

The state lab is adding the capacity to perform between 700 and 1,000 tests each day.

Norman said that will lead to drive-through testing facilities and testing by local health departments. He did not give a timeline, though told reporters that those testing sites could be setup "within a week once we turn the switch on."

To date, there are 620 cases in Kansas, 138 new cases in two days. There have been 17 deaths.