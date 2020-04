A trailer used for a portable toilet was stolen from Salina, but the thieves left the toilet behind.

Salina police said sometime between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Poly John Single trailer unit was taken from the area of General Jim Road and Berschel Avenue.

The silver trailer is owned by Salina Septic Services and valued at $1,200. Police said the portable toilet had to be removed from the trailer prior to it being taken from the area and the toilet was left behind.