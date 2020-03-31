OUR OFFICE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED

As a precautionary measure and out of concern for our staff, families and community, Salina Journal offices have temporarily closed.

Please check our website, www.salina.com, and our Facebook page for updates.

To place a classified ad, please call Debbie or Tiffany at 822-1440.

News items, cancellations, letters to the editor and obituaries may be sent to news@salina.com.

For circulation questions or to pay your subscription, 822-1467 or 1-800-827-6363, ext. 310.

Tuesday 31

USD 305 teaching and learning resumes with learning packets for grades K-8; online instruction for grades 9-12. 785-309-4723, Jennifer.BradfordVernon@usd305.com.

Salina Public Library is closed. All library events and meeting room reservations are canceled. 825-4624.

Salina Senior Center groups and activities are canceled. Meals on Wheels will continue.

CityGo buses scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no peak routes running. Passengers must observe social distancing requirements. 81 Connection to run regular morning route (SB Link 1 and NB Link 1), but the Salina-Belleville-Salina (NB Link 3 and SB Link 3) route will only run in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. 826-1583 or www.salinacitygo.com.

Salvation Army Community Meal: Breakfast 8:15-9:15 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and supper 4-5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, 1137 N. Santa Fe. Meals to those needing assistance at this time distributed at the south door. Food pantry available by phone. Showers provided 8:15 a.m. to noon. 823-2251.

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., via telephone conference. View on Salina Media Connection via Cox Cable Channel 20 or online at www.salinatv.org. To participate, dial 785-621-0800 and enter participant code 782956 followed by #. To speak during the public forum or when the mayor requests public comment, dial *9 to alert the moderator. www.saline.org, 785-309-5825.

USD 305 Free Grab-And-Go Food Sites: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Schilling, Sunset, Cottonwood and Oakdale elementary schools, South Middle School, Central High School and Heartland Early Education. Drive-through distribution of meals. Available to all children, ages 1-18 years. No sign-up, eligibility or paperwork required. Children must be present. Visit any site regardless of school attended. 785-309-4723, Jennifer.BradfordVernon@usd305.com.

VITA — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance has been canceled. www.unitedwaysalina.org/vita, 785-827-1312.

Farmer's Market at Salina Fieldhouse has been canceled. 785-827-1312, livewellsalinecounty@gmail.com.

USD 305 Board of Education special meeting: 5 p.m., via Zoom online application. To access the meeting, enter https://zoom.us/j/765966926 into your internet browser. If you need assistance in accessing Zoom, go to www.usd305.com; board packet available at this link. During virtual meetings we will not open for comments; however, we encourage patrons to email the board with comments. 785-309-4723, Jennifer.BradfordVernon@usd305.com.

Game Night at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House has been canceled. 833-2235.

Wednesday 01

CityGo buses scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no peak routes running. Passengers must observe social distancing requirements. 81 Connection to run regular morning route (SB Link 1 and NB Link 1), but the Salina-Belleville-Salina (NB Link 3 and SB Link 3) route will only run in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. 826-1583 or www.salinacitygo.com.

For regional paratransit and City of Abilene public transportation, non-essential subscription rides will be suspended. Essential rides, those trips to work, medical appointments and those for nutrition (groceries, etc.), will be booked no more than 24-48 hours in advance and scheduled based on the number of drivers. Passengers will be scheduled to meet social distancing recommendations.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group has been canceled.

VFW Post 1432 bingo has been canceled.

Jolly Mixers dance has been canceled.

BYO Vinyl Night at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House has been canceled. 833-2235, celltech161@yahoo.com.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo has been canceled.