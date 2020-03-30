President’s approval of coronavirus disaster in Kansas allows the state to receive federal aid; Monday is first day of statewide stay-at-home order

TOPEKA — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Kansas, allowing the state to receive federal assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

At least 337 Kansas residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has claimed seven lives in the state — four in Wyandotte County, two in Johnson County and one in Shawnee County.

The Crawford County Health Department said Monday in a statement that a woman in her 40s died in a southeast Kansas hospital emergency room and was later found to be positive for the virus.

A statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly took effect Monday and will remain in place for at least three weeks. Health officials hope to slow the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions to absolute necessities.

The executive order allows individuals to seek food and medical assistance, and carves out protections for gun sellers and churches. Nobody is required to carry papers allowing them to leave the house.

Kelly said she wants Kansans to monitor themselves, but local police have authority to enforce the stay-at-home order.