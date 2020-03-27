This content is provided free of charge by The Newton Kansan. For more local journalism, subscribe at thekansan.com

Newton Medical Center began preparing for March 26 — the first positive case of COVID19, the corona virus — more than a month ago.

Seeing what the virus was doing in China, Newton Medical Center activated its Incident Command Post, internally, on Feb. 3.

“That was in response to what we were seeing in China in relation to the COVID19 virus and how the Chinese were coping with it,” said Val Gleason, president and CEO of the hospital.

The hospital is, according to staff and leadership, in a constant state of preparation and monitoring of disease response worldwide.

“We continually prepare. We have a emergency operation plan that address surge, and pandemic,”said Heather Heather Porter, Chief Clinical Officer and Hospital Incident Commander. “... We have been in in an incident command structure for 60 to 90 days.”

Every person who enters Newton Medical Center is screened for the virus, and if warranted under KDHE guidelines, they ware swabbed for testing in the state lab.

The visitor restrictions decrease possible exposure to the virus. The hospital has segmented waiting areas to keep people apart, and gone to a concierge admission system.

Personal Protection Equipment inventory is checked at least twice a day.

“We have expanded our (isolation) rooms that provide negative airflow. We have adapted equipment that we can use outside of the isolation rooms,” said Emily Newhouse, Associate Chief Nursing Officer and Incident Command Safety/Liaison Officer. “We have tapped into our telemedicine providers as well.”

All in an attempt to not get overwhelmed should the virus, which has spread across the globe and overwhelmed national healthcare systems in places like Spain and Italy.

Newton Medical Center has 103 beds, which the center is trying to keep as vacant as possible. The center has set up “negative airflow room” using temporary walls and special air filtration. Those rooms are designed to contain the virus, and they can be enlarged if needed.

That has come from a concerted effort to not admit patients to the hospital — postponing elective surgeries.

“We have devoted numerous hours to preparing so that our patients, doctors, staff and community have what is needed when we get a COVID-19 patient,” Porter said. “This is a community collaborative effort. We have worked with public health, our clinics and retirement centers. ... We have worked to make sure our community is the most prepared as possible.”

Visitor restrictions

Newton Medical Center will be restricting visitor access to ALL NMC facilities including the hospital and clinics in Newton, Hesston, Park City, Valley Center and Wichita.

ALL patients and visitors will be required to complete a screening prior to entering any NMC facility for:

1. Respiratory Symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

2. International travel in the last 14 days

3. Close contact with a person that has suspected or confirmed COVID-19

Patients are ONLY allowed one visitor or support person at a time inside a facility. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted unless they are seeking medical care. If you do not have childcare during your appointment time, please call ahead and reschedule the appointment

Anyone with respiratory symptoms will be immediately placed in a mask

Hospital patients and visitors will need to enter through the Emergency Department or Front Entrance

Visiting hours will be limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Individuals visiting to handle billing questions or medical information releases should call (316) 283-2700 in advance for an appointment and instructions

These changes have been made under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which emphasize increased infection prevention methods, enhanced social distancing, and protecting acute care patient health.

NMC will continue to work closely with the Harvey County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to monitor the situation and post updates on our Facebook page.