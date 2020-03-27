This content is provided free of charge by The Newton Kansan. For more local journalism, subscribe at thekansan.com

The Harvey County Health Department confirmed the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 26, in Harvey County.

The confirmed case is a Harvey County man in his 20s. The individual is in home isolation. The county health department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment will regularly monitor the individual, as well as follow up on all contacts.

Investigation of the case is just beginning.

Harvey County Health Department director Lynnette Redington said during a news conference on Thursday that a stay-at-home order for Harvey County will be on the next county commission agenda — that meeting is set for Tuesday. The county commission is also the Harvey County Board of Health.

“Our local health partners have prepared for a confirmed case as a ‘when,’ not an ‘if.’ We have been practicing and reviewing our COVID-19 preparedness steps for several weeks,” said Lynnette Redington, Harvey County Health Department director. “All of our organizations were able to follow through with correct procedures to ensure the safety of the individual and local staff.”

Stay-at-home orders restrict people from leaving their homes for anything other than essential activities like purchasing groceries, going to the doctor and shopping in other essential businesses, as defined by the order.

The Harvey County case was identified through testing at the KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will verify results, but the case is treated as confirmed unless determined otherwise.

At about the same time Harvey County made its announcement, McPherson County identified its first case, as well.

The case in McPherson involves a 70-year-old woman who recently went on a cruise. According to the McPherson County Health Department, she is recovering in isolation at home. Close contacts and those who were exposed will be “notified as soon as possible.”

Butler, Sedgwick and Reno counties had identified cases in the previous week.

Redington encouraged county residents to continue to practice good hygiene techniques, such as hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue and reducing physical interactions. Those that feel ill should stay home and contact their medical provider to discuss symptoms.

As of 1:54 p.m. Friday, KDHE had confirmed positive 202 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. The first confirmed case in the state was identified in Johnson County on March 7.

The KDHE has a phone hotline available to answer questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 at 1-866-534-3463. Resources are also available at www.govstatus.egov.com/coronavirus.