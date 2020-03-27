This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

While the buildings may be closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, students in Harvey County’s four small-town/rural school districts can’t go around singing Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” just yet.

As with the rest of the state’s districts, Hesston Unified School District 460, Halstead USD 440, Sedgwick USD 439 and Burrton USD 369 have taken their curriculum to alternate forms, including online.

Many of these plans have already been implemented or will be in the coming days.

Hesston schools begins implementation of Phase II of their distance learning plan Monday. Phase I was teachers and administrators planning a strategy, while Phase II will be active teaching.

“Phase I was identifying eight principals and philosophies that we want to achieve,” USD 460 superintendent Ben Proctor said. “We wanted to ensure the teachers are coordinating their efforts. Phase II is for the teachers to start making contact with their students, make sure the students are OK and then continue their academic work. It’s going to be like the first day of school when all this starts. It will take some time for the teachers and students to get used to.”

Burrton USD 369 will begin resuming academic studies on April 1.

“The administration and teachers have been working very hard to prepare for this,” said USD 369 superintendent Joan Simoneau. “We’re going to be using Google Classroom for the high school and Seesaw for the younger students. The teachers have given out materials Friday.”

Administrators at Halstead and Sedgwick schools could not be reached for comment at deadline.

Proctor said the distance learning will continue through the remainder of the regular school year, which ends around May 17 to 20.

Simoneau said there is no plan to change the end of the school year, but said such plans are a “moving target” and subject to change.

At Hesston, high school students were issued laptops at the beginning of the year. Students in grades K through 8 can pick up laptops Monday, along with the rest of their belongings and their band instruments.

While Hesston took up a survey of internet availability among the students, Proctor doesn’t yet have a precise number of families in the district without internet capabilities. A WiFi hotspot is being set up in the football stadium parking lot, and in some cases, lessons will have to be hand-delivered on hard copies.

At Burrton, Simoneau said there have been about five families in the district identified without an internet connection. The Burrton district, in the far west part of the county, has some rural areas not covered by the main internet providers.

“We’ve sent out surveys,” Simoneau said. “We’ve identified five families without service. We hope to get that to zero. We are looking into (WiFi) hotspots and even sending out lessons by paper. The copier in my office has been running nonstop.”

Simoneau said the district has been using various means to communicate with parents — including the emergency response system. The district has been using its website, text messaging and emails to communicate.

Most of the districts continue to offer meal services.

Proctor said the Hesston district has been serving breakfast and lunch to about 300 students a day. They are available at the high school, or in some cases, delivered.

“Becky Mason, who heads up our food service, has done an outstanding job with meal service during this time,” Proctor said.

“We’ve been feeding the kids already,” Simoneau said. “We’ve been serving a breakfast-lunch combination from 11 (a.m.) to 1 (p.m.) in the high school parking lot. We’ve been averaging 140 meals a day. We’d like to get that to every student in the district.”

The Hesston schools have implemented a smartphone application that allows communication between the schools and the community. It is available for free from both the Android Google Play and iPhone app stores.

“We’d been working on developing that for a while,” Proctor said. “We had intended to roll it out later in the spring or in the summer, but felt like this would be a good time to do it. Since most people have a mobile device, this makes communications easier. Our old system was set up for computers and didn’t really work as well with mobile. This makes it easier to communicate with the community.”