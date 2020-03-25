While we are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, I want to let you know that K-State Research and Extension Harvey County is open via email and phone and I will be available to answer your questions regarding lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs, Harvey County Master Gardeners and the Harvey County Farmers Market. Many of us are working from home to help reduce the chances of spreading the virus. We will let you know if this changes, as We are taking this situation day by day! Our office phone number is 316-284-6930 and my email address is seckert@ksu.edu.

Our other KSRE HV county agents are:

• Anne Pitts, 4-H and Human Development, aelpers@ksu.edu

• Aaron Swank, Nutrition and Family Finance, acswank@ksu.edu

• Ryan Flaming, Agriculture and Natural Resources, flaming@ksu.edu

Visit our website, www.harvey.k-state.edu.

It is still gardening time! Buds are popping and birds are singing and weeds are growing. One of our most troublesome weeds is crabgrass. Crabgrass preventers are another name for preemergence herbicides that prevent crabgrass seeds from developing into mature plants. Many people have a somewhat foggy idea of how they work and assume they kill the weed seed. Such is not the case. They do not kill the seed or even keep the seed from germinating but rather kill the young plant after it germinates. Therefore, they do not prevent germination but prevent emergence.

Crabgrass preventers are just that — preventers. With few exceptions they have no effect on existing crabgrass plants, so they must be applied before germination. Additionally, preventers do not last forever once applied to the soil. Microorganisms and natural processes begin to gradually break them down soon after they are applied. If some products are applied too early, they may have lost much of their strength by the time they are needed. Most crabgrass preventers are fairly ineffective after about 60 days, but there is considerable variation among products. (Dimension and Barricade last longer. See below.)

For most of Kansas, crabgrass typically begins to germinate around May 1 or a little later. April 15 is normally a good target date for applying preventer because it gives active ingredients time to evenly disperse in the soil before crabgrass germination starts. Even better, base timing on the bloom of ornamental plants. The Eastern Redbud tree is a good choice for this purpose. When the trees in your area approach full bloom, apply crabgrass preventer. A follow-up application will be needed about eight weeks later unless you are using Dimension or Barricade. Products that do require a follow-up application include pendimethalin (Scotts Halts) and Team (Hi-Yield Crabgrass Control).

Dimension and Barricade are the only two products that give season-long control of crabgrass from a single application. In fact, they can be applied much earlier than April 15 and still have sufficient residual strength to last the season. Barricade can even be applied in the fall for crabgrass control the next season.

Dimension can be applied as early as March 1. Because of the added flexibility in timing, these products are favorites of lawn care companies who have many customers to service in the spring. Though Dimension is usually not applied as early as Barricade, it is the herbicide of choice if it must be applied later than recommended. It is the exception to the rule that preemergence herbicides do not kill existing weeds. Dimension can kill crabgrass as long as it is young (two- to three-leafstage). Dimension is also the best choice if treating a lawn that was planted late last fall. Normally a pre-emergence herbicide is not recommended unless the lawn has been mowed two to four times. But Dimension is kind to young tall fescue, perennial ryegrass, and Kentucky bluegrass seedlings and some formulations can be applied as early as two weeks after the first sign of germination. However, read the label of the specific product you wish to use to ensure that this use is allowed. Lawns established in the fall can be safely treated with Dimension the following spring even if they have not been mowed.

Note that products containing Dimension and Barricade may use the common name rather than the trade name. The common chemical name for Dimension is dithiopyr, the common name for Barricade is prodiamine. Remember, when using any pesticide, read the label and follow instructions carefully.

We recommend crabgrass preventers be applied before fertilizer so that the grass isn’t encouraged to put on too much growth too early. However, it may be difficult to find products that contain preemergents without fertilizer.

Below is a list of products for your crabgrass control needs:

Pendimethalin — Scotts Halts

Team (Benefin + Trifluralin) — Hi-Yield Crabgrass Control

Dimension — Hi-Yield Turf & Ornamental Weed and Grass Stopper — Bonide Crabgrass & Weed Preventer — Green Light Crabgrass Preventer

Stay safe and look after each other!

— Scott Eckert is a Kansas State Research and Extension agent for Harvey County. Horticulture is his specialty.