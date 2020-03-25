This content is provided free of charge by The Newton Kansan. For more local journalism, please subscribe at thekansan.com/subscribenow

Newton Public Library, which had remained partially open to the public using a “soft closure” procedure that allowed the public to check out and return materials, closed to the public March 24.

The move was made in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. On March 16, the library canceled all public programs and went to a “soft closure” — those who wanted resources called ahead and picked them up in the lobby.

The library will remain closed “until further notice.” Print books, DVDs and other physical items will no longer be circulated.

Returns will not be accepted. Late fees will not be charged. Patrons should keep all library items at home until further notice.

Newton Public Library’s “online branch” will remain open at www.newtonplks.org. Patrons are invited to use their library cards to borrow ebooks, e-audiobooks, magazines and streaming movies through services such as the Sunflower eLibrary (accessed through Libby or Overdrive); Hoopla; Flipster; and State Library of Kansas Digital Book eLending.

More information on the library’s digital offerings is available at www.newtonplks.org.

Staff will be available via phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions and help with digital resources. Call 316-283-2890.

Staff can also be reached via email: library@newtonplks.org. Email will be monitored periodically.