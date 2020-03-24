This content is being provided free of charge. For more local journalism, please subscribe to thekansan.com

1. Closed the courthouse

The commission passed a resolution to closer the county courthouse and county facilities, indefinitely, to the public starting March 25.

Staff will still report to work as county administration and staff work on plans to continue to offer services, even as buildings is closed.

"I still have a problem with parks. We are not going to stop people from coming in to the parks?" asked commissioner Ron Krehbiel.

Parks will be day use only, with no camping allowed. Playgrounds will be closed. Restrooms and other services will not be opened.

The commission will limit its public meetings to 10 people, and follow guidance from the state attorney general to remain in compliance with open meeting law.

2. Approved emergency funding

The county approved funding two emergency efforts, totaling about $75,000 of expenditures from county emergency funds.

"We have preached for years the need of an emergency fund balance, and here we are, with the largest emergency this community faced for some time," said Dan Bronson, assistant county administrator.

We don't know the full effect of COVID on Harvey County yet, we will not know that for a while," said Commissioner Randy Hague. "We do know we need to put the money into effect now, rather than later. I would like to be proactive on this, rather than reactive."

Harvey County Commissioners voted Tuesday to give Central Kansas Community Foundation $50,000 in relief funding for the COVID-19 charitable relief effort in Harvey County communities.

As part of the appeal for funding, CKCF circulated the COVID-19 needs assessment to identify emerging needs in Harvey County communities. The link to the assessment remains active. Local 501 (c)(3) charities and other tax-exempt entities, including educational institutions and churches, responding to the effects of COVID-19 are encouraged to submit a response to this form.

"We hope that by identifying needs before they become emergent, we can communicate an approximate dollar amount and have funding in place when it is needed," Said Susan Lamb, CKCF PPREP Grant Coordinator. "The commission funds will help us immediately address needs for food, diapers, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, wipes and operational expenses in light of canceled fundraising events."

The commission approved $25,000 in emergency funding for the Harvest of Love. The program, operated by the Newton Ministerial Alliance, will fund diapers and baby needs through the Heartland Pregnancy Center and food for the Harvey County Salvation Army food bank.

3. Accepted bids for a bridge project.

The commission accepted the low bid of $1,104,906.10 from Dondlinger Construction for a bridge replacement project this spring. The project drew four bids, with Dondlinger submitting the lowest bid.