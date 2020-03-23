This news is being provided free of charge by The Newton Kansan. For more local journalism, subscribe at thekansan.com.

For students, parents, teachers and others in Newton USD 373 on Monday was supposed to be the first day back to school after spring break.

But it was not. At least not school the way they knew it just two weeks ago.

On March 17, Randy Watson, the commissioner of education in Kansas, and Gov. Laura Kelly announced that all public school buildings in Kansas would be closed for the remainder of the year in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday was, instead, the first day of lunch and breakfast distribution for students — dubbed “Grab and Go” lunches by the district in emails sent to parents on Saturday and Sunday detailing where those lunches could be picked up.

Families were able to get a sack lunch containing a turkey with cheese sandwich, apple, carrots and milk. Also on the menu was a breakfast for Tuesday, a muffin, yogurt and milk.

That email was followed with a technology survey on Sunday, asking parents if they had internet service in the home, what company they used for cellular service and if they needed to check out a computer from the school district to help further their child’s education.

More steps toward providing educational services to the children of USD 373 are coming — Monday was also the day all teachers were meeting virtually to map out what the next several weeks will look like for education in the largest school district of Harvey County.

Some teachers had already set up Facebook groups for the parents of, and students of, their classrooms to aid in communication as the district moves forward with educational services.

On Friday night, superintendent Deb Hamm hosted a Facebook Live question and answer session to get information out to those who need it — though at that time there were far more questions than answers.

What she knew was that plans are in the works — for about everything imaginable. Diplomas earned by the class of 2020 will be delivered, though just how that will happen is unclear at this time. Parents and students will be allowed into school buildings to get their personal belongings, it is just unclear when that will occur. Special education services will continue, though just how is yet to be determined.

That is what this week is for — planning.

There will be more announcments this week for parents — how much time students will work on a computer each day, how to handle other activities and how to finish off the school year among them.

Some of those parents had harried looks on their faces, the toll of spring break and uncertainty ahead obvious.

“We sometimes only think of disasters as weather-related events, but we know that anything that disrupts daily life and community well-being on a large scale is a disaster,” said Bradford Wiles, associate professor and extension specialist with Kansas State University’s College of Health and Human Services. “Thinking about and being compassionate in how we all feel and process our emotions is crucial to our own, our families’, and our communities’ resilience in the face of the current pandemic.”

A K-State publication, written by Wiles and associate professor and extension specialist Elizabeth Kiss, includes information that can help communities recognize the negative effects that tough times have on the mental well-being of children.

The publication, titled “Disasters: Children’s Responses and Helping Them Recover,” is available online from the K-State Research and Extension bookstore.

Wiles and Kiss outline suggested ways parents can help children cope during hard times:

• Reassure the child that you are still together and that you will be there to help as long as you can.

• Return to pre-disaster routines to the extent possible, including bedtime, bath time, meal time and waking up times.

• Make sure you are taking care of yourself. It can be difficult to take care of a child if you are not feeling well.

• Talk with your child about your feelings.

• Encourage children to draw, write or tell stories about their experiences. Talking about how the disaster or tough time has changed them can be beneficial.

The publication also includes signs to look for in children and how to emerge in a positive direction from times of crisis.

School lunches can be picked up at each school building Mondays through Fridays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Students must be present for the lunches to be given.

The district leadership made the decision to close the doors of McKinley Administration Center, ETC and Maintenance/Transportation to the public to protect the health and safety of staff.

There will still be staff working in the buildings, following the Centers for Disease Control and Protection protocols of no more than 10 people in an area and 6 feet of separation.

Board meetings must still observe open meeting law, however, according to guidance by the attorney general’s office that can include giving access online. Newton will host the meetings live on Facebook, and publish video to YouTube following the meeting.

Below are the numbers to use to reach these buildings:

District Office: 316-284-6200

ETC: 316-284-6250

Maintenance: 316-284-6500

Transportation: 316-284-6506