As anyone who has gone into any retail store in the past couple of weeks has noticed, you can’t get a roll of toilet paper anywhere.

To paraphrase Elaine from the TV show “Seinfeld,” “They can’t spare a square.”

But in these uncertain times regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, what should you actually be buying and how much of each?

According to information provided by Jane Welch of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management of the state Adjutant General’s Office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, people should have 14 days worth of supplies.

In terms of food, “Fresh fruits and vegetables will likely spoil over 14 days, so canned foods that have a long storage life and need little or no cooking are recommended. Meat products, fish or beans, soups, broths and stews, fruits and fruit juices, vegetables, canned (or powdered) milk, are among good supply choices recommended by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Education Network.”

Also appropriate are “peanut butter, jelly, crackers, nuts, trail mix, dried fruits, granola bars, bouillon cubes, and staples like sugar, salt, pepper.”

Pet foods and foods for those with special diets also should be considered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people take plenty of fluids during this time, including those “with electrolytes (such as Pedialyte or Gatorade). REMEMBER TAP WATER IS SAFE.”

A 14-day supply of prescription medication should be kept on hand, as well as over-the-counter “pain relievers, antacids, cough and cold medicines, and vitamins.”

People should also have on hand a two-week supply of “toothpaste, toilet paper, feminine supplies, diapers, laundry detergent and disinfectant.”

The KDEM also recommends “board games, cards, toys, books, magazines and other fun items to keep the family occupied.”

Additional resources are available at:

• https://texashelp.tamu.edu/browse/disaster-preparedness-information/emergency-food-and-water-supplies.

• https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/creating-storing-emergency-water-supply.html.