Driskill promoted by CSB

Jennifer Driskill has been promoted to vice president of mortgage lending by the board of directors at The Citizens State Bank.

Driskill has worked at the bank since 2005, where she has served a variety of duties and most recently was a mortgage lending officer. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of the bank’s residential mortgage lending department, while continuing to provide lending to customers.

“Jennifer has been a valuable part of our bank for a number of years,” said bank president and CIO Randy Tegethoff. “Her mortgage lending knowledge, coupled with her ability to lead the lending team provides us a valuable asset.”

Driskill and her husband reside in Newton and the couple has three children. She will work at The Citizens State Bank’s branch at 2315 S. Kansas Ave.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges of my new role,” Driskill said. “We’ve seen a considerable uptick in home loans and refinancing over the last few months, primarily driven by lower rates. It makes this an exciting time to be in the mortgage lending business and I look forward to helping the bank reach new heights.”

The Citizens State Bank has locations in Newton, Hesston, Goessel, Canton and Moundridge, as well as locations in McPherson that operate under the Home State Bank brand.

Dollar General adding temporary jobs

As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of serving others.”

The company lists openings in Newton, Moudridge, Sedgwick and Peabody.

Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, and approximately 75% of the American population is within 5 miles of a Dollar General. The company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network. Candidates can learn more about a variety of opportunities across the Dollar General network and apply for available openings www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977.

According to a news release, Dollar General currently anticipates the majority of these roles to be temporary. In the past five years, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs to the American economy, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

Kansas businesses can apply for SBA Disaster Loan assistance

The Kansas Emergency Declaration for the COVID-19 crisis was approved by the federal government March 20.

Business owners can now apply for a SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan online in the Disaster Loan Application Portal at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.

For all applications, the following items must be submitted:

• Loan application (SBA Form 5), completed and signed - this is electronic/online in the portal.

• Tax Information Authorization (IRS Form 4506-T), completed and signed by each applicant, each principal owning 20% or more of the applicant business, each general partner or managing member; and, for any owner who has more than 50% ownership in an affiliate business.

• Complete copies, including all schedules, of the most recently filed Federal income tax returns for the applicant business; an explanation if not available.

• Personal Financial Statement (SBA Form 413) completed, signed, and dated by the applicant, each principal owning 20% or more of the applicant business, and each general partner or managing member.

• Schedule of Liabilities listing all fixed debts (SBA Form 2202 may be used).

• If the most recent Federal income tax return has not been filed, a year-end profit-and-loss statement and balance sheet for that tax year.

• A current year-to-date profit-and-loss statement.

All of these forms are available in English and Spanish on the Disaster Loan Application Portal: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/PaperForms.

U.S. attorney urges public to report suspected COVID-19 fraud

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister has urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF email address disaster@leo.gov.

In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes.

“We’re open for business and our mission is to protect the public,” McAllister said. “We will prosecute anyone seeking to profit unlawfully from the public’s fear of COVID-19.”

Some examples of these schemes include:

• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

In a memorandum to U.S. attorneys issued March 19, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also directed each U.S. attorney to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the coronavirus, direct the prosecution of coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities. The District of Kansas coronavirus fraud coordinator is Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Rask.

The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities.

To find more about Department of Justice resources and information, visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.