The Reno County Commission met in a special session Sunday evening to discuss with Reno County Health Director Nick Baldetti the potential for imposing a "shelter in place" order for Reno County and what measures would have to be taken.

"It was to make them aware that it is my intent as health officer of Reno County not to be making such an order lightly, nor in a vacuum," Baldetti said Sunday evening. "Basically it was to give the commission, which sits as the county board of health, an update in terms of our status nationally."

A shelter-in-place order can mandate that residents stay in their homes and limit travel only to essential trips, like picking up groceries, going to the bank, or receiving medical care.

Some have provisions permitting residents to walk or exercise outside in public spaces, so long as they stay 6 feet away from others.

Shelter in place orders also generally close all nonessential businesses and prohibit their employees from leaving their homes to work, though the definition of "essential" businesses can vary depending on the specifics of the order.

Baldetti said he’ll be coordinating with County Administrator Randy Partington and County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan on potential language for such an order and the issue will come back before the board in the coming days for additional discussion.

"We’re trying to be open and transparent about what’s being discussed," he said.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting lasted about 70 minutes, Baldetti said. Officials indicated the meeting would be in executive session with no action taken, but they never entered into a closed session, he said.

"I don’t necessarily have any kind of set-in-stone trigger point," Baldetti said. "It’s really contingent on daily analysis of what trends are happening both in the state and the community. But it’s important to have such language in place sooner, rather than later, just due to the exponential curve we’re seeing in the disbursement of the COVID-19 spread across the state now."