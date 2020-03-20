Man killed in Rush County crash

LACROSSE — A Great Bend man was killed in a fiery crash on a Rush County highway early Thursday morning after he lost control of his vehicle, was hit broadside by an oncoming semi and then a second car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Abubaker D. Kaba, 40, of Great Bend, was northbound on US-183 highway just north of LaCrosse just before 6 a.m. when Kaba lost control and entered the southbound lane.

The Taurus was hit broadside by a 2013 International semi driven by Jamie Dayton Smith, 43, of Enid, Oklahoma.

After impact, the semi entered the west ditch and rolled onto its top, while the Taurus came to rest in the southbound lane.

A minute later, a southbound 2013 Toyota Camry driven by Richard A. Murray, 59, of LaCrosse, then hit the disabled Taurus. Both vehicles, which came to rest partially on the shoulder and roadway, caught fire and were burned completely, the report stated.

Kaba was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murray was transported to Ascension Via Christi St Francis in Wichita with suspected serious injuries, while Smith went to Rush County Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. A passenger in the semi, Scott Leon Chesney, 39, of Gorham, was not injured.

It was unknown if Kaba was wearing a seat belt, but the other three were restrained, the patrol reported.

Driver found slumped over steering wheel at stop sign

TOPEKA — A Topeka man was arrested in connection with driving under the influence late Thursday after being found slumped over his vehicle’s steering wheel at a stop sign on S.W. 32nd Street at its intersection with S.W. Lincoln, Topeka police said.

Two callers at 7:43 p.m. asked officers to come to the scene, where they determined the man was under the influence of alcohol, said Lt. Manny Munoz.

Tarren Michael Hoku Asuncion, 27, was subsequently arrested in connection with DUI and booked at 10:10 p.m. Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he remained an inmate early Friday afternoon, according to jail records.