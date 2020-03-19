Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla relayed an important message Thursday evening during the Shawnee County Health Department’s daily news conference.

"We are always two weeks behind this virus," De La Isla said. "I need you to hear me out — we are two weeks behind this virus. Linda (Ochs) just shared with you the number of people that now we are watching. The best thing that you can do is stay home. If you are immune-compromised, stay home. If you are needing help, call a neighbor to help you with the groceries, check out the churches via internet."

Linda Ochs, Shawnee County Health Department executive director, announced during the meeting the number of pending tests is 23, 49 have come back negative and there are 133 people being monitored for the coronavirus.

While the number of pending tests remained the same since Thursday morning’s county commission meeting, the number of people being monitored jumped from 79.

De La Isla said she has been having conversations with mayors from across the country and learning what policies their cities are putting into place.

One question that was asked of mayors was when cities were making the call to shut down bars and restaurants.

"I said, ’Hey, we just yesterday got the news that those are closing and we still don’t have a case,’ and Mayor Libby Schaaf from San Francisco said, ’That was the best thing we ever did and we did it also before we had a case,’ " De La Isla said.

De La Isla said it is important for the community to remember this is a marathon.

"This is not going to be something that we start seeing changes and then we are going to be able to have the fixes immediately for every situation that rises," De La Isla said. "And make no mistake, every day that we are working through this situation there is going to be a different situation that is going to merit attention and although we, as strategic planners, and our amazing emergency management team are working to try to predict what’s going to happen, we know that we are not going to be able to meet every single gap immediately, and we are going to have to work together as a community."

During the commission meeting, Commissioner Aaron Mays thanked community partners, such as law enforcement, American Medical Response, the health department and emergency management, for pulling together.

"I just hope it’s temporary, and very temporary at that," Mays said. "I know people are struggling financially as a result of all this. I know that everybody wants to get back to work."