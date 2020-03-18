Newton High School had 12 students qualify for state at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association 2020 Regional Contests, which rewarded the best student journalism from entries gathered from around the state.
Students from 85 different schools competed in 19 different categories in 12 different classifications organized by geography and school size. From Newton High School, the following students won awards:
Addie Lindenmeyer – First Place Copy Editing
Daniel Gonzalez-Arevalo – First Place Sports Writing
Ann Pomeroy – First Place News Writing
Shelby Speier – First Place Cutline Writing
Kati Blaylock – Second Place Feature Writing
Ann Pomeroy – Second Place Feature Writing
Ellen Miller Garret – Second Place Editorial Writing
Braiden Botterweck – Second Place Yearbook Sports Writing
Shelby Spreier – Second Place Academics Photography
Schlyer Entz – Second Place Yearbook Layout Design
Emily Brandt – Third Place Copy Editing
Libby Crawford – Third Place News Writing
Elly Green – Third Place Advertising
Matt Olson – Honorable Mention Feature Writing
Shelby Spreier – Honorable Mention Yearbook Copywriting
Libby Crawford – Honorable Mention Feature Writing
Elly Green – Honorable Mention Editorial Writing
Emily Brandt – Honorable Mention Advertising
Matt Olson – Honorable Mention Student Life Photography
Ben Schmidt – Honorable Mention Yearbook Layout Design
KSPA enlists the help of journalism teachers, professional journalists, university faculty members and other journalism experts to judge the entries. Any student who earns an award in the regional contest advances to the KSPA State Contest on May 4 at the University of Kansas.