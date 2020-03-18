Chad Frey @ChadFrey

Wednesday

Mar 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM


Newton High School had 12 students qualify for state at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association 2020 Regional Contests, which rewarded the best student journalism from entries gathered from around the state.


Students from 85 different schools competed in 19 different categories in 12 different classifications organized by geography and school size. From Newton High School, the following students won awards:


Addie Lindenmeyer – First Place Copy Editing


Daniel Gonzalez-Arevalo – First Place Sports Writing


Ann Pomeroy – First Place News Writing


Shelby Speier – First Place Cutline Writing


Kati Blaylock – Second Place Feature Writing


Ann Pomeroy – Second Place Feature Writing


Ellen Miller Garret – Second Place Editorial Writing


Braiden Botterweck – Second Place Yearbook Sports Writing


Shelby Spreier – Second Place Academics Photography


Schlyer Entz – Second Place Yearbook Layout Design


Emily Brandt – Third Place Copy Editing


Libby Crawford – Third Place News Writing


Elly Green – Third Place Advertising


Matt Olson – Honorable Mention Feature Writing


Shelby Spreier – Honorable Mention Yearbook Copywriting


Libby Crawford – Honorable Mention Feature Writing


Elly Green – Honorable Mention Editorial Writing


Emily Brandt – Honorable Mention Advertising


Matt Olson – Honorable Mention Student Life Photography


Ben Schmidt – Honorable Mention Yearbook Layout Design


KSPA enlists the help of journalism teachers, professional journalists, university faculty members and other journalism experts to judge the entries. Any student who earns an award in the regional contest advances to the KSPA State Contest on May 4 at the University of Kansas.