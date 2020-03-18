Newton High School had 12 students qualify for state at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association 2020 Regional Contests, which rewarded the best student journalism from entries gathered from around the state.

Students from 85 different schools competed in 19 different categories in 12 different classifications organized by geography and school size. From Newton High School, the following students won awards:

Addie Lindenmeyer – First Place Copy Editing

Daniel Gonzalez-Arevalo – First Place Sports Writing

Ann Pomeroy – First Place News Writing

Shelby Speier – First Place Cutline Writing

Kati Blaylock – Second Place Feature Writing

Ann Pomeroy – Second Place Feature Writing

Ellen Miller Garret – Second Place Editorial Writing

Braiden Botterweck – Second Place Yearbook Sports Writing

Shelby Spreier – Second Place Academics Photography

Schlyer Entz – Second Place Yearbook Layout Design

Emily Brandt – Third Place Copy Editing

Libby Crawford – Third Place News Writing

Elly Green – Third Place Advertising

Matt Olson – Honorable Mention Feature Writing

Shelby Spreier – Honorable Mention Yearbook Copywriting

Libby Crawford – Honorable Mention Feature Writing

Elly Green – Honorable Mention Editorial Writing

Emily Brandt – Honorable Mention Advertising

Matt Olson – Honorable Mention Student Life Photography

Ben Schmidt – Honorable Mention Yearbook Layout Design

KSPA enlists the help of journalism teachers, professional journalists, university faculty members and other journalism experts to judge the entries. Any student who earns an award in the regional contest advances to the KSPA State Contest on May 4 at the University of Kansas.