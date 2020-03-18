This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to thekansan.com.

For about a half-million school students, school is out for the 2019-20 school year.

On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced all school facilities will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

“This is going to be hard,” said Deb Hamm, superintendent of USD 373. “I liken this to a moonshot. It’s not that it cannot be done, but this has never been done in education before.”

What she means is this — school is not canceled. Buildings have been closed and schools are scrambling to try and find a way to meet President Donald Trump’s recommendation that people not meet in groups of more than 10.

“If this is something that we can do to curtail the disease and help our hospitals not be overrun, we will do it,” Hamm said.

The deadline for creating plans to continue educational services is March 30, something Hamm discussed during a Facebook Live event Wednesday morning. She was, at the time, under self quarantine after traveling during spring break.

She and district staff will be working on a plan on how to deliver educational services — whether that be finding a way to meet in small classes or moving students online.

That, however, will be a challenge. Hamm said there is not a number for how many students in the district do not have a computer or internet access — but that number could be pretty high.

“I would not be surprised if it is 50 percent,” Hamm said.

On Wednesday, Hamm said the district will be reaching out to “local vendors” to see what solutions may be available. That would mean discounts for internet services to allow for online classes.

She spoke of possibly meeting with students without access, either with teachers or prospective teaching students at the high school. She also talked about finding community partners to respond.

On Wednesday, she also mentioned the possibility of hosting small group instruction.

Over the course of the next several days, the district will contact parents to facilitate children getting their personal belongings out of the schools.

At this time, graduation is canceled. The district is working on how the current senior class members will receive their diplomas.

The state waived the required number of hours of instruction, meaning that students will not have to physically be at the school for instruction to continue.

For families on a free and reduced meal plan, there has been federal funding approved to continue the lunch program. The district has been working on that for several weeks and plans to begin services March 23. Announcements will be made later this week on how that program will be accessed.

“You have families impacted by this with wages, and that is a double impact for them,” Hamm said. “Our best bet is to figure out what is available to us, what is out there. There are possibilities.”