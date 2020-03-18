Executive order blocks financial institutions in Kansas from taking action, and prevents commercial and residential evictions

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced she was banning evictions and foreclosures for the next six weeks, adding to her administration's response to the unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19.

The executive order, which the governor signed earlier in the week without making it public, prohibits mortgage foreclosures by financial institutions operating in Kansas, as well as commercial and residential evictions. The order is in effect until May 1.

"We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state," Kelly said. "Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety."

Members of the Kansas Senate responded to Kelly’s latest executive order by seeking to limit the governor’s emergency powers to avoid infringement on individual freedoms and undermining the free-market economy.

"I think there needs to be a measured response," Sen. Mike Thompson, a Kansas City-area Republican who questioned the voluntary closure of funeral homes for two weeks. "Apparently, everybody is supposed to wait to die for two weeks because of this situation."

Kelly also has issued executive orders to close public schools, limit mass gatherings and block utilities from disconnecting services. She also announced state workers under her supervision will be sent home for two weeks, starting Monday.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said some members of his caucus are concerned with the governor’s orders.

"Leadership wants to make it clear that we are doing everything possible to retain maximum oversight and flexibility in the legislative branch," Hawkins said. "Accountability is good for Kansans."

Sen. Vic Miller, a Topeka Democrat and an attorney, said the foreclosure element of Kelly’s executive order was questionable because the judiciary was a separate branch of state government. "I’d question whether she has that power," Miller said.

The Senate took up a House-passed extension of the governor’s executive powers for when the Legislature was not in session. Senators voted to adopt an amendment offered by Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, blocking seizure of ammunition by the governor.

Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, urged the Senate to amend the bill to keep the governor from sweeping money from city and county accounts, forbid the seizure of private property, block orders to move livestock, and prohibit movement of alcoholic beverages during the crisis. Supporters of this broader bill were alarmed by Kelly’s support the closure of schools and casinos as well as banning foreclosures and evictions.

"We need to make sure as a legislative body that we are not overreacting," Tyson said. "We don’t just turn over blanket authority. We can’t rely on the government to tell us every little move to make."

At least 20 individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kansas, including two visitors from out of state. Johnson County raised its total to 12 cases, in addition to the three reported cases in Wyandotte County and one in Butler, Franklin, Douglas, Ford and Miami counties.

Lawmakers were working to reconcile differences between competing budgets passed by the Senate and House, and wrap up other high-priority legislation before adjourning early — possibly late Wednesday or early Thursday.

"We could have been done with all of this days ago," said Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton, who tweeted her frustrations. "We are all risking not only our health, but the health of staff, our families, and our constituents when we return home. Anyone who is trying any nonessential legislation today is trash. I have spoken."

