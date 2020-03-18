Bethel College issued major campus updates March 18 in response to the nationwide public health emergency caused by COVID-19.

All instruction will be online for the remainder of the spring semester.

There will be a significantly reduced on-campus presence for students, staff and faculty.

Residence hall housing will be limited to students who need to maintain a physical presence on campus.

Effective immediately, gatherings of 10 or more people are to be avoided, resulting in the cancellation of most campus events on the calendar for the spring semester, as well as internal meetings.

Classes will resume Mon., March 30, in online format, and will continue to be offered in that modality until the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

Students will receive instructions on how to proceed with online courses by Fri., March 20.

Students enrolled in professional programs (business, nursing, social work and teacher education) will receive specific instructions from program directors on the completion of coursework, including internships, clinicals and various types of field placements.

“We need to limit the on-campus size of the student population to protect the health of the entire community,” said Bethel President Jon Gering in a statement. “This means students must leave campus by Fri., March 20, at 5 p.m.

“Only students who can demonstrate a need to stay on campus will be allowed to stay. Students who are currently off campus should remain off campus.”

The Office of Student Life is preparing procedures for an organized move-out process at a later date. All residential students will soon receive instructions from the coordinator of residence life, Chywonna Gonzalez.

Bethel is reducing the presence of employees on campus by empowering supervisors to make work arrangements that maximize physical separation of employees, use phone or technology for meetings, and enable work to be completed from home.

“The essential functions of the college will continue during this temporary period,” Gering said.

Earlier this week, the NAIA canceled the spring 2020 sports season, including the 24-week practice calendar for both in-season and out-of-season sports, which ends all practices for the remainder of the year.

This stipulation is effective through May 15, the last date of the spring NAIA calendar.

Bethel’s baccalaureate and commencement activities are currently scheduled for May 17.

“We are actively evaluating alternative plans for these two significant events,” Gering said.

Bethel’s Emergency Response Team is working to ensure campus safety and well-being, which will include restricting access to buildings.

All visitors will now be required to check in at the Business Office service window, on the first floor of the Administration Building, between 9 a.m. and noon and 1-4 p.m.

Bethel College continues to monitor COVID-19 developments from government officials, local and state agencies, and higher education consortia in order to make the best possible decisions for the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and members of the broader community.