Recreation options for Newton residents will be reduced for a bit — as both the Newton Recreation Commission and Newton YMCA have closed in response to COVID-19.

The YMCA closed as part of the closure of Greater Wichita YMCA locations. All branches and YMCA Fara Sports Centers were closed, with no date for reopening offered. Spring Break Camps and Early Learning Centers remained open.

Newton Recreation Commission closed spring break camp. On Tuesday the commission announced closure of the building for the remainder of this week.

The NRC closure includes all classes, programs, pool and the wellness center.

Management will reevaluate the closure at the end of the week and announce decisions for next week.