Two men were arrested at gunpoint in the 100 block of West Sixth Street at about 4:45 p.m. March 16.

Neither man resisted arrest as two officers approached the vehicle, which turned out to be a stolen car that police had been tracking for much of the afternoon.

Following a brief hand search of the trunk of the car, one man was sent to the hospital after telling police he had “swallowed a bag” that he claimed to be empty, but had unidentified drugs in it at one time.

Shaun McDowell, 39, Newton was driving the vehicle and was charged with possession of stolen property. There were active warrants from Chase County for his arrest.

Douglass Henderson, 48, Newton, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital after telling officers he had swallowed a bag that had been used for drugs. There was an active warrant for his arrest from Reno County.