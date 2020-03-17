This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to thekansan.com.

For about a half million school students school is out for the 2019-20 school year.

Today Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced all school facilities will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

"This is going to be hard," said Deb Hamm, superintendent of USD 373. "I liken this to a moonshot. It’s not that it cannot be done, but this has never been done in education before."

What she means is this — school is not canceled. Buildings have been closed and schools are scrambling to try and find a way to meet President Donald Trump’s recommendation that people not meet in groups of more than 10.

"If this is something that we can do to curtail the disease and help our hospitals not be overrun, we will do it," Hamm said.

She and district staff will be working on a plan on how to deliver educational services — whether than be finding a way to meet in small classes, or moving students online.

That, however, will be a challenge. Hamm said there is not a number for how many students in the district do not have a computer or internet access — but that number could be pretty high.

"I would not be surprised if it is 50 percent," Hamm said.

She spoke of possibly meeting with students with out access, either with teachers or prospective teaching students at the high school. She also talked about finding community partners to respond.

"We will reach out to vendors to see fi there is a short term solution," Hamm said.

That would mean discounts for internet services to allow for online classes.

"You have families impacted by this with wages, and that is a double impact for them," Hamm said. "Our best bet is to figure out what is available to us, what is out there. There are possibilities."