Staff reports

Tuesday

Mar 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.40; Milo $3.20; Soybeans $7.55

PCP prices: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.66; Milo/cwt. $5.58; Soybeans $7.90

Scoular: Wheat $4.10; Corn $3.45; Milo $3.15; Soybeans $7.60