Letters were distributed on the Prairie Fire Residences property, 1736 Paddington Court, on March 16 and 17 stating there is a resident with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

However, according to the Harvey County Health Department, there are no cases in Harvey County.

"There are no confirmed cases in Harvey County, at 9:06 (Tuesday)," said Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department. "(COVID-19) is a very fluid situation that just keeps changing."

According to property owners, the flyer was misleading. Someone at the property is being tested, but results are not yet available.

"We have been in communication with management," Redington said. "I would love folks to come and ask us what kind things to put in those types of flyers."

According to Redington, there were no presumptive cases, nor confirmed cases, of the virus in Harvey County as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A presumptive positive case is a person who has been tested and that test has come back positive at the state level. A confirmed case is one tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who is classed as presumptive positive should go into a 14-day quarantine, according to Redington.

Thus far there have been five tests administered to county residents.

Prairie Fire is one of the newest multi-family housing facilities in Newton, breaking ground Feb. 18, 2017, with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 25, 2018. The facility contains 63 housing units in 21 buildings. The company also owns a facility in McPherson and Moundridge.