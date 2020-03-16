Two men were arrested at gunpoint in the 100 block of West Sixth Street at about 4:45 p.m. March 16.

Neither man resisted arrest as two officers approached the vehicle, which turned out to be a stolen car that police had been tracking for much of the afternoon.

Following a brief hand search of the trunk of the car, one man was sent to the hospital after telling police he had “swallowed a bag” that he claimed to be empty, but had unidentified drugs in it at one time.

Names of the two men have not been released.