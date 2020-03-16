This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to thekansan.com at www.thekansan.com/subscribe.

The Newton Public Library will began a "soft closure" starting on March 16, until further notice.

A soft closure means all programs and meetings scheduled at the library have been canceled or suspended, and the library building is closed to the public.

Library materials will be available for pickup only, by reservation and at a pre-arranged time.

You can call, email, or Facebook message library staff with specific requests, and a staff member will meet you at the foyer (just inside the front doors) with your requested items.

Visit the online catalog at www.newtonplks.org or call 316-283-2890 to see what items are available.

Interlibrary loan may be limited due to state-wide closures.

Library fines are suspended, and patrons are welcome to keep their items until further notice. If you would like to return library items, you may leave them in the foyer during library hours or put them in the exterior book drop overnight.

Staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and are happy to answer questions. Reach staff by phone (316-283-2890), email (library@newtonplks.org) or Facebook message (www.facebook.com/NewtonPublicLibraryKansas).

Ebooks, audiobooks and other downloadable content are available through the Sunflower E-Library (Libby/Overdrive), Hoopla, RBDigital, the Cloud Library and more. You can get signed up over the phone.

This soft closure is being instituted to protect the future health of the public and library staff.

Please check the NPL Facebook page or www.newtonplks.org for any updates, as the COVID-19 concern is very fluid.