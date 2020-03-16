This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to thekansan.com at www.thekansan.com/subscribe.

Spring Break for Newton Schools began, officially, March 13 and will continue through March 19.

That is if there are not decisions to shutter school for an extended period of time due to COVID-19 Coronavirus. Newton USD 373 closed its Latchkey program for this week after direction from the state department of education — and the department is taking this week to consider plans for the future of schools statewide.

That means that this week no school lunch will be served, and that there may not be school lunch served for a while.

One local church has stepped forward during this time, providing a sack lunch to school children who may need it during spring break. According to Clint McBroom, pastor of the First Church of God, the church is using spring break as a “test run” for if schools close for a prolonged period.

“We are doing it to serve kids who may not have a lunch and prepare for what could come.” McBroom said. “We have had great support from the community for funding this. Community dollars are funding this.”

The church prepared for between 150 and 200 lunches to be served. On Monday, the first day of the program, about 70 were signed up for the program.

Lunches will be ready for pickup at noon each day. The church is located at 620 N. Fairview. More information is available by calling 316-283-1944.