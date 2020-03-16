Workforce Center cancels activities

All job fairs and workshops for the week of March 16-20 hosted by Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are canceled and will be rescheduled.

All Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas were closed March 16 — including the Wichita Workforce Center, Butler Workforce Center in El Dorado, Cowley Workforce Center in Winfield, and Sumner Workforce Center in Wellington.

According to a statement, management will assess ongoing operations on a day by day basis, posting the status at www.workforce-ks.com and on Workforce Center social media pages.

For more information call 316-771-6800.

Newton Public Library Institutes Soft Closure

The Newton Public Library will began a “soft closure” starting on March 16, until further notice.

A soft closure means all programs and meetings scheduled at the library have been canceled or suspended, and the library building is closed to the public.

Library materials will be available for pickup only, by reservation and at a pre-arranged time.

You can call, email, or Facebook message library staff with specific requests, and a staff member will meet you at the foyer (just inside the front doors) with your requested items.

Visit the online catalog at www.newtonplks.org or call 316-283-2890 to see what items are available.

Interlibrary loan may be limited due to state-wide closures.

Library fines are suspended, and patrons are welcome to keep their items until further notice. If you would like to return library items, you may leave them in the foyer during library hours or put them in the exterior book drop overnight.

Staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and are happy to answer questions. Reach staff by phone (316-283-2890), email (library@newtonplks.org) or Facebook message (www.facebook.com/NewtonPublicLibraryKansas).

Ebooks, audiobooks and other downloadable content are available through the Sunflower E-Library (Libby/Overdrive), Hoopla, RBDigital, the Cloud Library and more. You can get signed up over the phone.

This soft closure is being instituted to protect the future health of the public and library staff.

Please check the NPL Facebook page or www.newtonplks.org for any updates, as the COVID-19 concern is very fluid.

SBA to provide disaster assistance loans

WASHINGTON – SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement recently in response to the President’s address to the nation:

“The President took bold, decisive action to make our 30 million small businesses more resilient to coronavirus-related economic disruptions. Small businesses are vital economic engines in every community and state, and they have helped make our economy the strongest in the world. Our Agency will work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans to small businesses that have been severely impacted by the situation. Additionally, the SBA continues to assist small businesses with counseling and navigating their own preparedness plans through our network of 68 District Offices and numerous Resource Partners located around the country. The SBA will continue to provide every small business with the most effective and customer-focused response possible during these times of uncertainty.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Upon a request received from a state’s or territory’s Governor, SBA will issue under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the president, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.

Any such Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration issued by the SBA makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations in designated areas of a state or territory to help alleviate economic injury caused by the coronavirus.

SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance will coordinate with the state’s or territory’s Governor to submit the request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance.

Once a declaration is made for designated areas within a state, the information on the application process for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance will be made available to all affected communities.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%.

SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans are just one piece of the expanded focus of the federal government’s coordinated response, and the SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible.

For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Kansans dispose of 32 tons of documents during consumer protection week

TOPEKA – Kansans safely disposed of 32 tons of personal documents during National Consumer Protection Week, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced March 13.

“The outstanding turnout at our free document destruction events shows that Kansans recognize the importance of keeping their personal information secure,” Schmidt said. “The documents dropped off have now been safely destroyed and are out of the reach of identity thieves."

More than 1,600 Kansans dropped off approximately 64,100 pounds of documents at ten locations across the state during National Consumer Protection Week, March 2-7.

The document destruction program was made possible through partnerships with Underground Vaults and Storage, Heartland Credit Union in Hutchinson and Evergy.

Kansas consumers can find more information about protecting themselves from identity theft and other scams at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.