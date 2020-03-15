Retirement facilities in Topeka and the surrounding areas have started taking extra precautions to keep residents safe as the coronavirus spreads across the state and country.

Brewster Place, McCrite Plaza, Midwest Health’s facilities and Presbyterian Manor are among those that have started to implement proactive policies.

Visitor limitations

Several retirement homes are limiting visitors to those who are considered essential.

According to Midwest Health marketing director Ali Ellis, it is defining essential visitors as those who are providing health care to residents.

Midwest Health owns several retirement facilities in Topeka, including Lexington Park, Kelly House of Topeka and Rolling Hills Assisted Living and Health and Rehab.

“An occupational therapist is coming in to treat a patient — we deem that visitor essential — but unless they are providing health care services that enhance the well-being of our residents, then they are not essential,” Ellis said.

Melanie Butler, McCrite Plaza’s health care administrator, said family members should only visit if residents are “actively dying, in emotional distress or are a caregiver for the resident.”

According to Joe Ewert, CEO of Brewster Place, the retirement facility has reduced visitor traffic to one entrance that is staffed.

Dining services, transportation and activities

Brewster Place has limited its dining services and temporarily suspended its self-service dining option.

Midwest Health and Presbyterian Manor haven’t changed any dining hall protocol, but residents always have the option to have meals delivered to their rooms.

Transportation services to places such as a doctor’s office and grocery stores have remained the same for many retirement facilities, although Presbyterian Manor has suggested its residents utilize grocery delivery services such as Amazon or Walmart.

“We haven’t at this point said no to those shuttle services because obviously some residents, for example in independent living, want to go out to the store and pick out their own groceries,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, senior vice president of health and wellness at Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. “We haven’t said no to those and I think that will just depend on what obviously changes in the community about what’s the best thing for the residents.”

All resident activities at Midwest Health’s facilities and McCrite Plaza have been canceled.

Brewster Place has suspended activities for two weeks, Ewert said, and Presbyterian Manor has put a hold on events until the end of April, according to Gerstenkorn.

“Now if you had your grandmother in the community and you wanted to take her out, certainly that’s up to you as a family member,” Gerstenkorn said. “A lot of those events will probably end up being canceled anyway given what seems to be happening almost on a daily basis.”

Communication with residents

Several retirement facilities in Topeka communicate with residents about COVID-19 during resident meetings and through letters, internal television channels and phone calls.

Ellis said response from residents so far has been positive.

“Everyone very much understands that seniors are an at-risk population, and they’ve been very supportive and understanding to date,” Ellis said. “I think they are fully aware of the consequences should this become part of their community.

“Our staff has done an excellent job at adhering to protocols, notifying family members, representing this with sincere concern but not panicking because this isn’t a threat in any of our buildings. We are moving forward with precaution and being proactive.”