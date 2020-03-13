Marty Flanagan will present “Using DNA to Unlock Family History” at 7 p.m. March 17 at Newton Public Library.

Flanagan is past president of the Topeka Genealogical Society and leads a monthly special-interest group in Topeka that focuses on DNA.

The program at Newton Public Library is intended both for people choosing among DNA testing options and for people looking to interpret results and further their family history research. It is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call NPL at 316-283-2890.