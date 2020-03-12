Police services will be moving temporarily to Newton City Hall, 221 E. Sixth, during renovation of the entrances of the Law Enforcement Center on Seventh Street.

Beginning March 17, Newton Police Department services will be moved to City Hall.

Police administration and office staff will be located on the west end of the first floor of City Hall, across from the Utility Billing Office. This is where the public should come to file reports, request records and do other business with the Police Department. Phone numbers for the department will remain the same.

Investigations staff will be located on east end of the first floor. Various conference rooms and other spaces in the building will be used for police interviews.

The police department will be located at City Hall until late summer.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office will continue to have access via the main entrance of the Law Enforcement Center until later in March, when access will move to the Detention Center lobby.