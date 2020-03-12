In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, Hesston College set forth a plan of action March 12 that includes canceling all college sponsored travel and public events through at least April 13.

There are currently no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus within the Hesston College community.

“We take seriously the health and well-being of our students and community members,” said Hesston College President Joseph Manickam. “We also know that part of our responsibility is to act in the best interest of all. For us, that means considering the impact on the communities our students are from, the impact on our students and employees themselves and our own campus community.”

The college announced March 12 the cancellation of classes for March 1 in an effort to allow faculty and staff planning time to move to distance learning for all classes.

Spring break begins with the closing of student residence halls on March 14. All college-sponsored spring break travel has been cancelled, and students have been given options for both spring break and resuming classes following spring break on March 23.

Following spring break on March 23, classes will move to a distance learning format until, at minimum, April 13.

All public Hesston College events are cancelled until, at minimum, April 13. Athletic team competitions will continue to take place as scheduled and as able, however no spectators will be allowed in attendance.

Students living in the college dorms can return home for spring break. However, the school is encouraging those students to remain home for the duration of the distance learning period. They can return to campus following spring break March 23 if they so desire.

Students living in the college dorms may remain on campus for spring break. Hesston College will continue to offer housing and meals to dorming students who choose to remain on campus during spring break.

In a statement March 12, the college encouraged students to reconsider spring break travel plans, particularly for those traveling by air or other mass transit systems and particularly to high-population areas.

Students living in the college dorms returning to campus following spring break will be screened following protocol by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and may be placed in isolation for a period of time.