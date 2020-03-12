AUGUSTA — For Butler County residents feeling trapped in a cycle of poverty and depression, Core Community Augusta is offering a free 20 week class.

“Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin' By World,” will help them grasp financial stability and peace of mind. Coach Heather Plaza of the organization will be hosting the classes.

Orientation meetings begin on March 19 and 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Augusta United Methodist Church according to Plaza. A meal and child care for different age levels is included at no cost.

“This is actually our fourth 'Getting Ahead,' class,” Plaza said. “I love this so much. One of my favorite things about being involved is watching the families and adults go through this process. It takes a tremendous amount of courage to take the first step” and sign up for the class. Graduates are then called Leaders in the program.

Typical class sizes are between 12 and 15 adults.

“Most people in our class are in a place of emergency and survival mindset,” Plaza said. “You learn best when you're at peace. It's difficult to establish new habits when you are focused on survival. We're trying to invite people into a process where we can break the cycle,” especially for the future of the children of those households.

Mark Kenyon, the community liaison for Core Community Augusta, said a class is offered each year, sometimes two. There is also a transitional period afterward available.

That is the second phase of the program, which focuses on financial goal setting for the Leaders who just completed the class, according to Plaza.

Leaders are matched up with volunteers in the community, who Plaza said “are financially stable and who volunteer to act as another level of support for our Leaders.”

Volunteers complete a one-day training with Plaza and Kenyon called “Bridges Out of Poverty,” which prepares them to match with Leaders as Core Friends.

Both parties of the Core Friends are asked to make a minimum 18 month commitment to working together, Kenyon said.

Interested participants can sign up by calling Plaza or Kenyon at (316) 619-3157 or send an e-mail to heatherplaza@essdack.org.