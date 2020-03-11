Permanent striping and a change to two-way traffic is all that remains for the Central Avenue Reconstruction Project as it nears its final stages.

According to city officials, both the striping and traffic signal contractors plan to be in Dodge City to complete work either Monday, March 16, or Tuesday, March 17, weather permitted.

Once the striping is completed, Central Avenue will officially switch to two-way traffic. The striping is expected to take two days.

Message boards along Central Avenue points will announce the two-way traffic to better prepare drivers for the change.

"The boards will announce first that two-way traffic is coming in the next week, then once striping and traffic signal work is complete, it will change to, 'Two-Way Traffic, Keep Right, and will serve as the official announcement that the change is complete," city officials said in a news release. "We will notify through as many avenues as possible if a significant change happens with the timeline.

"The date of completion and traffic change is entirely dependent on the weather."

Visit the City of Dodge City Facebook page or sign up for its Community Newsletter at https://www.dodgecity.org/list.aspx for further updates.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.