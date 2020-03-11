A Burrton woman was injured when her SUV hit a bridge guardrail and then overturned, landing in a creek Tuesday night in Reno County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Valerie L. Harper, 57, was southbound on Worthington Road about 9:35 p.m. when her 2015 Jeep Cherokee SUV left the roadway and struck the bridge rail.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its side in the creek.

Harper, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered suspected minor injuries, the KHP reported.

The crash occurred just north of Stroud Road or about 2 miles southwest of Burrton.