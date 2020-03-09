Chase ends in McPherson County

MCPHERSON — A car that fled from Salina Police on Saturday night was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol in McPherson County.

Police said at 10:40 p.m. Saturday an officer in the 200 block of N. Broadway Boulevard saw a gray 2015 Honda Civic driving without rear lights. The officer put his emergency lights on to attempt to stop the vehicle when the Civic drove south through the city and pursued by police.

Salina Police said the Civic entered Interstate 135 heading south. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and eventually highway patrol took over the pursuit.

Police said the car was stopped in McPherson County after the highway patrol placed spike strips. The driver, Mason Barnes, 19, of Salina, was transported to the Saline County Jail and booked in connection to felony flee and elude, not having a driver’s license and various traffic violations. A female passenger in the Civic was released without charge.

One arrested following drug raid

HOISINGTON – One man was arrested on multiple counts after the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the City of Hoisington on Saturday.

Sheriff’s Office detectives developed information that indicated drug trafficking was occurring at that residence at 609 E. Third St. and served the warrant about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, large quantities of drug paraphernalia and firearms in the residence.

Brian Alexander, 38, of Hoisington, was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm. He’s being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.