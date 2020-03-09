The first-ever Harvey County Safety Fair made use of mild weather Saturday and the chance to get up close to emergency vehicles and equipment to draw a crowd to the Chisholm Trail Retail and Outlet Shops on S.E. 36th.

“It was a great success! We look forward to next year,” the fair committee posted to its Facebook account.

One vendor estimated the crowd at 500 people.

Those in attendance were able to see the inside of a helicopter used as an air ambulance by Eagle Med, Newton Fire/EMS’ aerial ladder truck, Halstead’s Disaster Medical Support Unit, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office BearCat armored vehicle, patrol vehicles and electrical safety trailer, and others.

They were also able to be trained in CPR, take a “stop the bleed” class and learn suicide prevention techniques.