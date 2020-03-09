1. See the show

“The Theory of Relativity,” a musical by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, will be staged by the Bethel College drama department at 7:30 p.m. March 12, 13 and 14 in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel campus.

“The Theory of Relativity” does have a content warning — it’s rated PG-13 for adult themes and language.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for non-Bethel students and adults age 65 and older. Bethel students are free on Thursday and pay $2 on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are available at Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center, or by phone with a credit card at 316-284-5205, during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, or in the Luyken Fine Arts Center ticket office a minimum of one hour before showtime, subject to availability.

2. Celebrate spring

The 10th annual Go Green Leprechaun Run will be held March 14 and will feature a 10-mile and 2-mile route. The races begin at 9:30 a.m. at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston.

For information about registering or volunteering, visit www.dyckarboretum.org, or contact the Arboretum office at arboretum@hesston.edu or call 620-327-8127.

3. Learn some hoops history

Just in time for March Madness, Harvey County Historical Museum and Archives will host a local woman who played on the first women's basketball team at K-State, Wanda Tilford. At 2 p.m. March 15, she will share memories of playing on the first team. From uniforms and practice times to the team name, Tilford has stories to tell.

The Sunday Lecture Series is held monthly on the third Sunday of the month.

Admission to the lecture is $5. Members are free.

4. Catch a concert

Dala will perform at 11 a.m. March 15 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston as part of the Prairie Window Concert Series. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Food from Crust & Crumb Co. will also be available.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.dyckarboretum.org/prairie-window-concert-series, the Arboretum's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dyckarboretum, or by calling the Dyck Arboretum office at 620-327-8127.

5. learn new weather watching tricks

Newton Public Library IT staff will present "Top 20 for 2020: Weather Sites" at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the library. Free and open to the public.