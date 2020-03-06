March is National Nutrition Month. To honor this theme, let’s tackle a question with lots of popular opinions that may or may not be supported by medical research.

Should I eat or skip breakfast?

Some may skip breakfast out of long-standing habit, fear of gaining weight, religious rituals, bad advice, or other personal reasons. The latest hot topic of intermittent fasting may contribute to breakfast skipping.

According to American Heart Association researchers, those who regularly eat breakfast have lower rates of heart disease, lower cholesterol levels, and lower blood pressure. All of these are desirable, of course, but what does breakfast have to do with it?

A University of Iowa study found that not eating breakfast “raised the odds for death from any cause by 19%.” The odds of having a heart attack or stroke increase by a whopping 87%. This is an alarming statistic because the study tracked significant numbers of Americans (6,550) over a long period of time (1988-2011). Another study showed that breakfast-skippers are more than three times as likely to have a fatal stroke compared to breakfast eaters.

Related to fasting for weight loss, new AHA research indicates that we may burn more calories on days we skip breakfast. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Unfortunately by 3 p.m. on those very same days, dangerous elevations of bloodstream inflammation markers associated with heart attack and stroke also occur. So, it stands to reason that eating breakfast results in better heart health.

If your goal is weight management, daily exercise gives you a win-win. It not only promotes weight loss but also helps reduce harmful inflammation. And for these reasons, it’s probably better medicine than skipping breakfast.

If you’re thinking of cutting calories to lose weight, eating three sensible meals per day at breakfast, lunch and suppertime with a healthy low-calorie snack in between is reasonable. Paired with regular exercise, it remains the time-tested success formula for weight control.

So what is the scoop on this intermittent fasting that people are touting for weight loss and “health?”

Some recent studies favor eating during a specific window of time and fasting during the remaining daily hours. For example, one would fast for a window of 10-18 hours daily and eat during a window of only 6-14 hours.

Beware. The shorter eating window probably encourages skipping breakfast. Perhaps a better idea is an older idea: Eat a good hearty breakfast, a moderate-sized lunch and a much smaller supper. It’s a pattern our grandparents and great-grandparents would have found familiar.

If you're considering an intermittent fasting diet, the data suggests it may be better to start eating early in the day and stop eating by early evening. Our bodies just seem to handle hunger hormones, inflammation patterns, and blood sugar control better when food intake is skewed toward morning rather than evening hours.

Studies show that the later in the day you begin eating, the higher your risk for weight gain and insulin resistance (when your body can no longer effectively use its own insulin). This can progress to Type 2 diabetes, requiring medical treatment and medication. Type 2 diabetes is thought to be preventable in most people. This is another reason relatively healthy people, including those with insulin resistance, are encouraged to eat three meals a day and to exercise.

Many of the world’s religions practice fasting, which might include skipping breakfast. These fasts may be observed for one day per week up to forty or more continuous days. Some religious fasting practices are quite strict and can be dangerous for athletes, the elderly, diabetics, and women who are pregnant or nursing. If you fall into one of these categories, please consult a physician and clergy in advance because many religions permit reasonable exceptions for medical reasons.

So as you observe National Nutrition Month, know that medical evidence discourages habitually skipping breakfast. Why bring poor health upon yourself when a yummy breakfast can be the best meal of the day?

— Val Gleason is president and CEO of Newton Medical Center.