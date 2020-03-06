Grace Timmons is paying it forward, in a sense. The member of the Sedgwick Sunflowers 4-H club had a strong role model, Macie McGinn, who helped draw her into the organization, and Timmons, a freshman at Valley Center High School, has now taken up that mantle herself.

"Honestly, I try to do as much as possible because there's so many little children and they're trying to figure out what to do. (Since) I'm one of the older people, I always try to get them involved with everything, for sure," Timmons said. "I want to give them the leadership skills that I've learned because I just think that the world needs more leaders."

Starting at the age of 7, Timmons has been involved in a lot of 4-H projects. What she enjoys most — and something she actively tries to pass on to the next generation — is working with goats.

After receiving twin goats from her cousin, Timmons gave one to a young 4-H member, Abby, who still has it and breeds it herself — having picked up that infectious enthusiasm for goats that Timmons has.

"They just have a lot of personality, and I love their spontaneous personality. They're so much fun," Timmons said.

One of Timmons' best moments in 4-H was tangentially related to goats, as she said the round-robin competition at the Harvey County Fair last year was a highlight. While she didn't want to go back after little success in her first three years in the competition, Timmons broke through to win the intermediate division of the round robin (for all-around showmanship) in 2019.

Additionally, being named one of 2019's Outstanding 4-Hers in Harvey County meant a great deal to Timmons, as her leadership skills were highlighted.

"It lets me know that what I've been doing is kind of getting recognized and to just keep doing what I'm doing," Timmons said.

Described in her nomination as "confident, positive, caring, talented and responsible," it was noted Timmons sets a stellar example for younger 4-H members.

Currently, the Sedgwick Sunflowers 4-H club has 15 members and Timmons, who also helps at her local church, plans on continuing to push forward and help spark that passion among younger members. Given all that she has gained from it, she can't help but encourage involvement.

"It has so many connections to the real world and will give you so many tools that you can use throughout life," Timmons said. "It's wonderful and you make so many good friends. Do it."