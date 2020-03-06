County commission to meet

The Harvey County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. March 10 in the commission room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

Agenda items include a 2020 mowing contract for the Harvey County Parks; a request for bid for 2020 fish stocking in the Harvey County Parks; KDHE grant applications; and a period for public comment.

Newton city commission to meet

The Newton city commission will meet for both a work session and a regular meeting March 10 at Newton City Hall, 221 E. Sixth.

The commission will host a work session at 5 p.m. for the results of the property and liability insurance request for proposals.

The commission will meet for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Agenda items include an annual report of the Newton Public Library; considering an agreement with the State Historic Preservation Office for Newton and North Newton to be a Certified Local Government (CLG); considering appointments to Historic Preservation Commission; a lease amendment with Raw Group LLC to extend the city’s lease of the current Park Department Facility at 225 S. Meridian.; an ordinance related to the operation of golf carts on city streets at Sand Creek Station housing development; a presentation from the city attorney regarding equality and anti-discrimination laws; and a period for public comment.

Retired school personnel to meet

Harvey County Association of Retired School Personnel will meet at 9 a.m. March 13 in the Sunflower Room of Newton Recreation Center.

The program will be Amy Gerber, registered nurse for Halstead USD 440, about nursing in the schools, pre-K-12.

Scholarship donations will be accepted.