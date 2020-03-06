For Josh Bargdill, making the transition from teacher to principal was not a question of "if," but "when." The answer is now, as Bargdill was recently named the new principal at St. Mary Catholic School in Newton, effective at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

"It'd been a long-term dream of mine — the ability that a principal has, as far as with that classroom experience, to really shape the building climate and the culture of the building," Bargdill said. "A principal doesn't go in and teach classes necessarily, but really creates a space where school can be a safe place to learn, a happy place and where children grow into adults. There are course standards and objectives that we need to touch on each day, but I think, more broadly speaking, school is an essential part of preparing children for life."

Admittedly, while completing his administrative licensure at Newman University, Bargdill said, he did not seek out the position at St. Mary initially. While he had always aspired to be a principal, part of the final push to pursue that role at this time was the retirement announcement of Gina Keirns, his mentor and current administrator at Tri-City Day School in Haysville, where Bargdill works.

Wanting the chance to do his administrative internship under Keirns, Bargdill started to put those wheels into motion, setting his sights on potentially filling that position when the time came. However, knowing there is no such thing as a sure thing, he also felt called to do what was needed to be useful to the Catholic Diocese of Wichita — of which he is a part as a parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Newton. He thought he might fill a position in one of the Wichita schools before the St. Mary's position became available.

Originally from Haysville, Bargdill moved to Newton after earning his bachelor's degree in history from Wichita State University — with his first job in outreach at the Hutchinson Community College location in Newton. Bargdill then spent three years as a middle school inter-related special education teacher in Wichita USD 259 before serving as a teacher at Tri-City Day School, which was established to meet the diverse, unique emotional and mental health needs of its K-12 students, for the past six years.

Taking that path toward a career in education was personal for Bargdill.

"Growing up, I really found school to be a predictable and safe place. I encountered a lot of people who had an impact on my life, a very positive one," Bargdill said. "I don't know that I would've made it through in quite the same way if I hadn't had those teachers who had stepped in and really played a meaningful role in my life. I kind of wanted to give back to my community and be that person for other students."

Having a passion for history, Bargdill said he saw himself filling a role as an eighth-grade U.S. history teacher or a high school government teacher, but through his time in college he also found another passion — one for special education.

Earning his master's degree in special education from Wichita State, Bargdill has spent his entire teaching career on that path and picked up some valuable, crucial skills that he believes will be helpful in his transition to administration.

"The biggest thing that I've probably learned is to practice listening — to students, to parents, to other stakeholders — and not just listening with my ears, but listening with my heart. Whether you're a classroom teacher or administrator, you're going to be confronted with wonderful situations and things to be excited for, but you're also confronted with difficult situations," Bargdill said. "I think that being able to listen with my ears and my heart has probably been the most powerful skill that I've picked up; some of that comes with experience and some of it comes with working with great people and learning along the way."

Making the transition from teacher to administrator is one Bargdill said he expects to be a comfortable one, noting he will rely heavily on current staff to understand the challenges ahead and how that may shape his approach to helping the school community.

Getting the chance to help the school community at all is a big deal to Bargdill, who has been a Newton resident for a decade now and a member of OLG even longer. His own children attend St. Mary, and being able to strengthen that bond with the school is a major perk of the job in his eyes.

"I just think I'm really going to enjoy that part of it; being able to contribute to my own community that I live in," Bargdill said. "That's probably the thing that I'm most excited about is not just being another member of the community, but somebody that gets to be a little more hands on and helpful."