This weekend is the first Safety Fair in Harvey County, hosted by multiple agencies at the Chilsholm Trail Center.

Three highlights

1. Meet some lifesavers

Agencies participating in the fair will include the Harvey County Emergency Services Association; American Red Cross; Newton Medical Center; Harvey County Communications; Harvey County Department on Aging; Butler Co. Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Butler Electric Cooperative; and Prairie View.

2. Chances to learn

Newton Unified School District 373 Superintendent Deborah Hamm will provide a presentation on bullying and school safety from 11 to 11:20 a.m.

Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, chief meteorologist with the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team, will provide a presentation on maintaining weather awareness during and after a storm or weather event occurs at noon.

Chance Hayes, from the National Weather Service office in Wichita, will provide a presentation on the NWS and weather risk/complacency at 1 p.m.

Eric Schrag and Patrick Fleming, from Prairie View, will provide a presentation on suicide awareness and prevention and mental health as it relates to rural communities at 10:30 a.m.

3. Have lunch

Food trucks on site will include Tacos Ana’s, Mexican food; Hot-2-Trot, hot dogs and hot links; Salted Creamery, ice cream; Kona Ice, shaved ice; and Wings & Tails BBQ, funnel cakes and pulled pork.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Chisholm Trail Center on S.E. 36th. Both the parking lot and storefronts in the mall will be used.

HOW MUCH: There is no admission fee