Are you interested in learning what new plants to have in your landscape? Do you want to encourage pollinators to your garden or clone your favorite plant? Does gardening give you sore muscles requiring a trip to a therapist? Look no more! In just a few weeks it will be time for the 2020 Harvey County Home and Garden Show!

We have a great lineup of educational seminars to learn from. Don’t forget that we have home and garden vendors, a great kid activity, Harvey County Farmers Market, door prizes and more. It only costs $1 to enter.

Harvey County Home and Garden Show Speaker Schedule

Saturday, March 28

9 a.m.: Beautiful Ways to Landscape with Spring Bulbs, Joyce Esfeld, Halstead, cut flower enthusiast

10 a.m.: Butterflies in Your Garden, Raymond Cloyd, Extension entomology/state leader, K-State

11 a.m.: How to Avoid Biting Arthropods, Raymond Cloyd, Extension entomology/State leader, K-State

1 p.m.: Woody Ornamentals for Pollinators, Cheryl Boyer, Extension specialist, horticulture and natural resources, K-State

2 p.m.: Plants to Look for at the Garden Center this Spring, Cheryl Boyer, Extension specialist, horticulture and natural resources, K-State

3 p.m.: Give Your Body a Spring Tune-Up! Jerry Pomeroy, Advanced Physical Therapy

4 p.m.: Design for Blooms and for Bees: Mixing Bulbs and Natives, Katie Schmidt, Dyck Arboretum

Sunday, March 29

1 p.m.: Give Your Body and Spring Tune-Up! Jerry Pomeroy, Advanced Physical Therapy

2 p.m.: Another Bloomin’ Herb Talk, Kay Neff, Neff Family Farm

3 p.m.: Beautiful Ways to Landscape with Spring Bulbs, Joyce Esfeld, Halstead, cut flower enthusiast

4 p.m.: Clone Your Favorite Plant: Plant Propagation, Joseph O’Hare, Harvey County Master Gardener

— Scott Eckert is a Kansas State Research and Extension agent for Harvey County. Horticulture is his specialty.