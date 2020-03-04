When junior Acacia Penner began her painting “The Mind’s Garden,” she didn’t know it would receive a national award.

Her work earned her an honorable mention in the Scholastic Art Awards. The painting depicts a woman with flowers for hair. Penner had experience in drawing, but this piece of artwork was the first painting she’d ever done.

“It feels really nice to get honorable mention,” Penner said. “I honestly had no clue if I would get anything, so it was nice to just have the recognition.”

According to the Alliance For Young Artists and Writers 2019 Press Kit, students can submit work in 29 different categories, from fashion to photography to painting. The contest is open for students from seventh to 12th grades. In 2019, 340,000 works of art were submitted. The mission of the contest is to identify teenagers with exceptional artistic and literary talent and bring their remarkable work to a national audience.

Penner said she only started to get serious about her artwork her freshman year. She said art is usually her time for herself.

“It’s my happy place,” Penner said. “It’s where I can calm down. I kind of block everyone out when I draw.”

Penner said she plans on entering into the contest again next year.