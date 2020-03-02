Friendship Meals

Served at Grand Central, Hesston Senior Center and Sedgwick Senior Center. Aging Projects, Inc. Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals provide meals to senior citizens 60 and older in multiple counties in south central Kansas. There is no charge for the meal; however, there is a suggested $3 contribution.

March 9

Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes; broccoli; peaches; wheat roll; milk.

March 10

Chili; combination salad; salad dressing; pineapple; cinnamon roll; crackers; milk.

March 11

Hot turkey sandwich (bread, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy); mixed vegetables; cranberry sauce; easy fruit cobbler; milk.

March 12

Beef roast; mashed potatoes and gravy; green beans; mixed fruit; applesauce cake; roll; milk.

March 13

Pimento cheese spread on bread; black eye pea salad; banana; oatmeal cookie; milk.

Meals on Wheels

The following is the Meals on Wheels menu for March 8 through Saturday, March 14.

March 8

Roasted pork; dressing with gravy; seasoned green beans; peaches; milk.

March 9

Meatloaf; party potatoes; vegetable medley; fruited gelatin; milk.

March 10

Fish filet sandwich; seasoned fries; steamed broccoli; oranges and bananas; milk.

March 11

Chicken alfredo with pasta; spinach with mushrooms; garlic bread; applesauce; milk.

March 12

Beef pot roast with gravy; roasted carrots, potatoes and onions; angel food cake with fruit; milk.

March 13

Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy; hash brown casserole; brussels sprouts; mixed berry cobbler; milk.

March 14

Swedish meatballs; cheddar mashed potatoes; Italian vegetables; fruit cup; roll; milk.

Those interested in receiving meals should call 316-283-3500. The meals are prepared by Newton Medical Center and are delivered by volunteers seven days a week, including holidays. Diabetic diets are served when ordered by a physician.