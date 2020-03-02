K-State Research and Extension Harvey County agent Aaron Swank will offer a series of four life skills classes at Newton Public Library, starting with an apparel maintenance class at 7 p.m. March 12.

During that class, Swank will share tips and tricks to get more mileage out of your wardrobe, and he will lead participants in some hands-on activities.

“Participants will learn about spot treatment and removal, how to properly wash, dry and store a variety of fabrics, and how to complete minor apparel repairs,” Swank said. “They’re encouraged to bring a couple of articles from their own wardrobe to work with.”

The other life skills classes Swank will offer include:

• Financial Planning 101, 7 p.m. March 26. Learn basic budgeting skills, including building a cash flow budget and creating a debt management plan. Bring your income records and copies of recurring bills to create a personalized household budget.

• Money for Food: Eating on a Budget, 7 p.m. April 2. Improve your food security by developing knowledge and skills related to meal planning and food resource management.

• Food for Thought: Mindful Eating, 7 p.m. April 9. Mindful eating means making the meal itself, plus family time, the primary focus of mealtimes. Learn more about the importance of self-care through the lens of dietary and exercise behavior.

All classes are free and open to the public.

Newton Public Library, 720 N. Oak, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.newtonplks.org, or call NPL at 316-283-2890.