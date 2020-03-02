The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the man who died in a crash Sunday morning near Lawrence.

David Lee Woelfle, 50, of Lino Lakes, Minn., died after his car hit a deer and a second vehicle crashed into him.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash occurred about 2:05 a.m. in Douglas county.

Woelfle was traveling east when he hit a deer, lost control of his car and struck the barrier wall.

A second car, driven by Radke Carmunanne, 36, of Shawnee, was traveling east and failed to see Woefle’s car disabled in the lane, causing him to crash into the car’s passenger side.

Carmunanne was taken to a local hospital with a possible injury, the report said.

A passenger in Carmunanne’s car, Daniel Bursey, 36, of Edwardsville, was taken to a local hospital with a suspected serious injury.